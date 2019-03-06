25-member advisory board constituted to facilitate TN sportspersons for international events

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority has constituted a 25-member advisory board that constitutes of former sportspersons and sports enthusiasts, in an attempt to facilitate sportspersons to excel in forthcoming events including the Olympics.

The Government Order dated March 4 and undersigned by Dheeraj Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports, stated that the board will meet once in six months.The members named include Vijay Reddy of Apollo hospitals, PR Venketrama Raja, director of Ramco Cements, former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth and AM Moorthy, former vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

The order stated that the role of the members would include coordinating Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and improving employment opportunities for sportspersons, to ensure medical aid, to help sportspersons in various districts utilise infrastructure of non governmental organisations, to facilitate technologically advanced training and coaching and to channelise CSR funds towards development of infrastructure on par with international standards, among others.

Opinions and recommendations made by the committee would be submitted to the member secretary who would in turn, forward it to the Government, the order said.GV Selvam, vice president, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), is one of the 25 members. An official release said, “In order to further motivate, revitalise and for the benefit of youth, the TNSDA has appointed Selvam, Vice President, VIT, as a member of its Advisory Board.”

Infrastructure development on par with world standards

