AC buses to Vellore, Tiruvannamalai  at just Rs 10 over ultra-deluxe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters plying to Vellore and Tiruvannamalai from Chennai can now travel by two air-conditioned buses by paying just Rs 10 more than regular non-AC ultra-deluxe buses. About 500 buses, including two AC buses, were flagged off by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Tuesday. With the addition of 500 buses, the eight transport corporations in the State have received about 2316 buses from July 2018 at a cost of Rs 603.23 crore.

After the inauguration, commuters were allowed to travel on Chennai - Vellore and Chennai - Tiruvannamalai routes. The buses have got 3X2 seater layout. Official sources said the ticket fare of regular air conditioned buses is 140 paise per km. “However, in these two AC buses passengers will be charged at 100 paise per km which was collected for ultra-deluxe buses. In addition, Rs 10 will be collected,” said a senior official from TNSTC. The two buses will have two services in both directions a day (four single trips),” the official added.

Of the 500 new buses, eight buses have been allocated to Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Villupuram and Salem divisions of TNSTC received 198 buses and 134 buses. About 160 buses have been allocated to Kumbakonam division, a release said. SETC, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli units of TNSTC have not been allotted any new buses.