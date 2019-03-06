Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Alliance leaders to converge as PM to begin poll campaign in TN today

AIADMK sources said DMDK founder Vijaykanth is likely to announce his decision on alliance with their front on Wednesday morning.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspecting the arrangements at Kilambakkam near Vandalur on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick start campaign in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls at a public meeting at Kilambakkam near Vandalur in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.
Incidentally, it is Amavasya day (New Moon day), considered good for such initiatives. Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said DMDK founder Vijaykanth is likely to announce his decision on alliance with AIADMK-led front on Wednesday morning.  

According to the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will land at Meenambakkam at 3.25 p.m., and arrive by helicopter at 3.50 pm at Kilambakkam, the place of a public meeting and a government function. He will interact with beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme for 15 minutes.  Later at the government function, he is scheduled to unveil MGR statue at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, Chennai through video-conferencing facility.

In a major boost to highway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu,  Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of Vikravandi- Sethiyathope section, Sethiyathopu - Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of NH-45C. He will also lay the foundation stone for six laning of Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-4.

For strengthening of NH-234,  the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of carriageways and culverts. He will also dedicate the four-laning and strengthening of carriageway of Avinashi-Tirupur- Avinashipalayam section of NH-381 to the nation. Besides, he will dedicate the electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchy and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines and Ennore LNG Terminal to the nation. This terminal which has a capacity of  five MTPA will help in meeting the LNG gas demand in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States. Later, at 4.25 p.m., the Prime Minister will kick start the campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and leaders of all alliance parties will be participate. The public meeting is expected to last nearly an hour and a half.  

TAGS
Narendra Modi Lok Sabha polls 2019 Tamil Nadu politics Tamil Nadu BJP AIADMK Vijaykanth

