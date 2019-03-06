Home States Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates Mookaiyur fishing harbour, EB sub-stations

The barrage would help in storing storm water during flooding in the Cauvery and help save water in the Coleroon.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated many completed projects which include the new fishing harbour at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district at a cost of Rs 113.90 crore, 34 TNEB sub-stations across the State, established at a cost of Rs 285 crore and the 10 mw solar power project established at Mariyur village in Ramanathapuram district. Besides, he also laid the foundation for works for 42 roads and six bridges to be carried out a cost of Rs 1,558.36 crore and for a new barrage across Coleroon river to be built at a cost of Rs 428 crore.

He also launched the Infotex software for the computerisation of Co-optex. The software has been developed at a cost of Rs 15.85 crore. This would help in disbursing money to the weavers cooperative society in time and to introduce new designs, etc.The CM inaugurated the completed projects and laid foundation for new works through the video conferencing on Monday and Tuesday.

He also laid the foundation for constructing a barrage across Coleroon river near Aadhanur-Kumaramangalam villages of Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts.The barrage would help in storing storm water during flooding in the Cauvery and help save water in the Coleroon.

