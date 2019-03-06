Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls 2019: DMK seals deal with eight allies, here is how the seat distribution works

While it’s confirmed that IJK will contest under DMK’s rising sun symbol, a similar request put forward with VCK and MDMK are pending.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders of DMK, VCK, Congress, CPI, CPI(M),IUML, MDMK and other parties (File Photo | S Arun/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, DMK has reached an agreement with its alliance partners. The Dravidian major has offered 20 seats, half of the total, to its eight alliance partners. It has also offered 1 Rajya Sabha seat to MDMK. To show their strength, all allies will take part in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting on March 13.      

While it’s confirmed that IJK will contest under DMK’s rising sun symbol, a similar request put forward with VCK and MDMK are pending. A final decision on the symbol will be reached after these parties discuss the matter with their functionaries, said sources. Though AIADMK took the lead in alliance formation, DMK seems to have concluded the process earlier than its rival.

Discussions on constituency allotment will be held on March 7, after which further clarity will emerge. Speaking to the media, DMK president MK Stalin said there was no question of giving a seat to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. “We have explained our inability to them and have requested them to support us. We will offer an opportunity to them in the future.”  

 

