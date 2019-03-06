e-Adangal mobile app launched to help farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday launched e-Adangal mobile application, developed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Authority (TNeGA) to simplify the process of entries in ‘Adangal’, a document containing details of farmlands and crops cultivated there.

The facility will be helpful to farmers since they themselves can enter the details regarding crops being cultivated by them, yield obtained etc., with photographs of the crops. At present, in every revenue village, separate registers are being maintained manually for entering the crops cultivated, yield, details of trees in government land and other information.

Every month, only after verifying the different registers, VAOs issue copies of Adangal to farmers. So far, copy of Adangal is given to farmers only on the basis of information entered by VAOs. Hereafter, farmers themselves can enter details about crops and their yield through the mobile app.

This app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. If there is any difference between the information entered by farmers and Village Administrative Officer, it would be automatically referred to higher officials. If the farmers concerned have any grievance in this regard, they can bring it to the notice of RDO and Tahsildar.

Information regarding cultivation received through e-Adangal will be accurate and it would be helpful during periods of drought and natural calamities. Using these data, farmers will get appropriate assistance at the earliest. Farmers can download the e-Adangal just by paying the amount fixed for it and this would be useful in getting crop loans.

Automatic referral

If there is any difference between the information entered by farmers and VAOs, it would be automatically referred to higher officials