Ellappan Murthy is new D-G for Lighthouses

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Madras University, Murthy completed his PG in management from Mumbai University.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ellappan Murthy is the new Director-General of Lighthouses and Lightships under the Shipping ministry.

He earlier worked in Mumbai Port as Communications engineer and later joined the Directorate-General of Lighthouses and Lightships Organisation in Chennai.

Now, he will ensure safe and efficient navigation in Indian waters and advise the Centre on various matters in establishment and maintenance of aids in marine navigation and Vessel Traffic Services.

