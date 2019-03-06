Home States Tamil Nadu

Extra-marital affairs have become social evil contributing to crime: Madras High Court

The bench also posed a series of questions, including whether mega television serials and cinema were a major reason for the spurt in extra-marital relationships.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Couple romance wedding marriage

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Wednesday observed that extra-marital relationships have become a "dangerous social evil" contributing to various crimes and sought details from the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments on such cases registered in the last 10 years.

A bench of justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose made the observation while quashing the detention order of an accused in a murder case resulting from an illicit affair here in 2017.

The bench also posed a series of questions, including whether mega television serials and cinema were a major reason for the spurt in extra-marital relationships.

It noted that many heinous crimes, including ghastly murders, assaults, kidnappings, etc., were committed because of clandestine relationships and were increasing alarmingly day-by-day.

Most of the killings were committed by either the husband or the wife to eliminate his or her cheating partner, the paramour and, shockingly, even children, it said. The bench posted the matter for further hearing to the third week of June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court extra-marital relationships Extra-marital affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp