Home States Tamil Nadu

Hatred towards me is reaching new levels, my 'lower-caste' is also being abused: PM Modi

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said they are guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India or a strong armed force.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANCHIPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he was not bothered about threats and abuses against him and asserted that he would do whatever was needed to make India strong.

Citing a Congress leader's remarks on 'killing' him, he said, "I am not bothered about threats and abuses. Will do whatever it takes to make India strong." Lashing out at the Opposition, he said they are guided by politics and selfish interests and neither want a strong India or a strong armed force.

"Modi hatred" was reaching new levels daily, he said and added that "there is a competition on who abuses him the most some even abuse my lower caste."

ALSO READ | PM Modi unveils slew of road and railway projects in Tamil Nadu

The opposition should clearly state their plan to take the nation forward, he said and reiterated his "maha milawat," jibe (adulteration alliance) against them.

Modi recalled that as many as 50 governments were dismissed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi using Article 356.

Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the Dravidian party led by M K Stalin, saying "opportunism has prevailed over values,".

In his first public rally in Tamil Nadu after his party inked a poll pact with the AIADMK, he announced that the Centre has decided to rename the Chennai Central Railway Station after late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. Acceding to a long time demand of the ruling party, Modi said "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR."

Addressing a grand rally here, the Prime Minister also said that "We are also seriosuly thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have inflight announcements in Tamil language."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp