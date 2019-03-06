Home States Tamil Nadu

LGBTQ entitled to all  civil rights, says Dravidar Kazhagam

The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) has supported the LGBTQ communities by stating that they are entitled to all civil rights just like others.

Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) has supported the LGBTQ communities by stating that they are entitled to all civil rights just like others.The Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist movement, released its manifesto at  a State conference that was conducted at Thanjavur in February, last week. A special meeting was held to elaborate on the same, at Periyar Thidal, the Dravidar

Kazhagam’s headquarters, on Tuesday. During the meeting, DK president K Veeramani said, “We have released the Dravidian manifesto akin to the Communist manifesto which was released in the 18th century. We should go through it and ponder over it. If you find any mistakes in our manifesto statement, let us know, we are ready to correct the same. Moreover, if it is correct, you should practise it and spread it.”

Furthermore, Veeramani elaborated on the important policies of the Dravidian manifesto. The Dravidar Kazhagam manifesto follows the Dravidian policy that believes in a lot of issues like gender equality, social justice, shedding superstitions, and that LGBTQ communities are also entitled to all civil rights like others.

