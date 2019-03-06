Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology to set up Materials Research Laboratory at Kuthambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) on Tuesday set up a new Materials Research Laboratory (MRL) at its campus at Kuthambakkam, Chennai.This lab is proposed to carry out research on materials for advanced manufacturing and has already begun providing material analysis services to both industry and academia, a release said.

This facility promotes research at an inter-disciplinary level and will focus on areas including Nanotechnology, materials for 3D printing and materials for bio-medical applications.“We recognise that investing in R&D is the need of the hour in order to stay relevant with the global academia and this is a step in direction,” said Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice- Chairman.Researchers at RIT are currently engaged in developing a novel biodegradable and bioreabsorbable polymer nano-composites filament for Fused Deposition Modelling process.