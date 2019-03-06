Mayana Kollai festival : Thousands of devotees throng graveyards to appease deity

R Shivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The crowd goes into raptures, some youngsters dancing to the tune of percussion and string instruments played by the artists while accompanying the chariot carrying flower decorated deity.

Amid chanting of slogans hailing the deity, the procession, originating from Angalaparameswari temples, moves on through the arterial roads and streets before culminating at the graveyard where a grand clay sculpture of the deity looks terrific.

The pious devotees offer obeisance to appease the deity. Cattle are butchered to splatter blood on the deity in order to please it, praying for the good to prevail in the days to come. This was a scene witnessed on the bed of Palar River in Vellore city on Wednesday. So was the case in several other parts of the district.

The annual festival of appeasing the graveyard deity, Mayana Kollai, is a big hit in the Arcot region, comprising Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore districts.

Mayana Kollai is held on the second night from the day of Shivratri, centuries ago it was held on the night of Shivratri, according to cultural researchers.

Mayana Kollai was held on the night of Shivratri in the early years. The purpose is to appease the graveyard deity praying for a better season for agricultural activities,” R Poonkundran, retired assistant director, Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, told Express.

He added, “Devotees used to dig up the graveyard to find bones which will be kept poked into the chest part of the image of the deity made of either sand or clay.

Agricultural produces and seeds would be sprayed on the sand/clay sculpture praying for a better harvest season.

Mayana Kollai is predominantly held in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Salem and certain other parts including Coimbatore, Poonkundran noted, adding the deity is known with names of 'Kottravai', 'Kadukal' and 'Kanamarselvi'.

People in certain parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Chittoor, are also celebrating the festival in a grand manner.

In Vellore, the event was held at 109 places on Wednesday amid tight security. According to a Police officer, the event was organised at 11 places in Vellore sub-division, Katpadi-11, Gudiyattam-16, Ranipet-26, Arakkonam-15, Ambur-18, Vaniyambadi-5 and Tirupattur-7.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure the festival passed off peacefully. A contingent of 750 police men were deployed for bandobust,” he said.