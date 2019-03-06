Home States Tamil Nadu

Fund misappropriation: Notice to retired Aavin Deputy Manager

According to Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, Sampathkumar joined the Society as an extension assistant in September, 1974, and became the Deputy Manager in 1997 and posted in Erode.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has admitted a writ appeal, challenging an order of a single judge, which stalled the proceedings of the management of Aavin against its employee, who allegedly misappropriated funds running to several lakh.

The bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu admitted the appeal from the TN Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, by its Managing Director Sunil Paliwal, last week. The bench ordered notice to R Sampathkumar, a retired Deputy Manager (marketing) and others, returnable in two weeks.

According to Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, Sampathkumar joined the Society as an extension assistant in September, 1974, and became the Deputy Manager in 1997 and posted in Erode. He was transferred back to Salem following allegation of misappropriation of society funds in February, 2000. After another transfer back to Erode, he retired from service on August 31, 2007. His terminal benefits were withheld by the Society following audit objections.

The inquiry officer, in his report submitted in February, 2003, held that Sampathkumar and others were liable for the revenue loss to the tune of `66 lakh to the society. He moved the HC and a single judge on October 4, 2016, passed an order against the society. Hence, the present writ appeal to quash the order. The interim prayer is to stay its operation, Kumar said.

TAGS
Madras High Court Aavin Aavin management Aavin employee

