Over 400 exhibitors to participate in 8th edition of IESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 400 exhibitors, including 130 from Tamil Nadu and 40 from overseas, will be participating in the eighth edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) hosted by Chennai from March 14 to 16.

This is the third time Chennai will be hosting the event, an ambitious initiative of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, to strive towards building brand ‘Indian Engineering’ into newer markets of the world.

The event will have exhibitors from Malaysia, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ukraine and Czech Republic, apart from 400 overseas delegates participating in it. This year, ‘Smart Engineering’ is the theme which showcases India as a global hub for the manufacturing and technology hub. Malaysia is the partner country, Uttar Pradesh is the partner state and Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand are focus States with Belgium’s Flanders as the focus region.

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Department of Heavy Industry, Department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, and National Institute of Design (NID) have also confirmed their support. Mahesh K Desai, Senior Vice Chairman, EEPC India, said, “EEPC India has chosen -‘Subcontracting’, ‘Industrial & Electrical Machinery’, ‘Future Factory’ and ‘Innovation & Technology’, as the four broad sub-themes in the event. Future Factory is the latest addition where we expect ‘Smart Factory Design’ and ‘Industrial Internet of Things’ on display.” Tamil Nadu MSME secretary, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, regional director of EEPC India, C H Nadiger, Trade Commissioner from Flanders Region, Jayant Nadiger, were also present.