Painting a loophole into High Court order on hoardings

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Even as political parties (with elections round the corner) have been parading the technological development brought to the people, the party cadre have turned to an age-old form to fill the gap created by unyielding norms on posters and hoardings – wall paintings.

With many restrictions against erecting hoardings and digital boards, wall paintings seem to offer the simplest of solutions. However, even this medium is not without its own challenges. It was the guidelines put in place by the High Court that fuelled the shift; additional vigilance, come election time, has added to the need. However, it is the very election time that has increased the need for some well-placed advertisements – a nod to the local leader here, a visual reminder of the party symbol there.

The need for permission and multiple levels of scrutiny for the common hoarding has made the partymen truly embrace the hand-made art. Even before poll dates can be announced, cadre of AIADMK, DMK and other parties have been vying for wall space across the district. The benefits of the choice are apparent: it is way cheaper than any other kind of poster, it is not constrained by rigid norms and there is plenty of wall space to utilise. However, no medium is without its woes.

Even as there was a large expanse of unused real estate to bank on, there is always competition for prime space. With many parties jumping onto the bandwagon, walls seem to go out on the first-come-first-serve basis. Besides, there is always the risk of other parties painting over one’s work.

Perhaps the biggest problem of all is wall ownership. What are the rules that apply to a wall of a government property and that of a private one? Which party can rightfully claim space on government-owned wall? What about the private parties subjected to harassment for sporting a rival party’s colours. Most times, the victims allegedly fail to take up the issue to the authorities for fear of more trouble with partymen. Are they duly compensated in the form of rent? Not so, says Namakkal district Congress President K M Shaik Naveeth.

Even as agrees that many parties have taken to wall paintings in recent times, he remarks that none of them has been renting the space. However, officials are reportedly none too happy about the development. Namakkal Municipal Commissioner K M Sudha tells Express that political parties will be under their watch as soon as the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force. He clarifies that people need to obtain permission to paint on government walls too.

If we were to find any writings on walls, we will follow the norms and erase it; we will also collect charges from the political party concerned, he adds. Painters’ part Despite the increase in work opportunities in recent times, painters themselves are hesitant to catch up with the trend. With so much left to luck in terms of permission and legality, they worry about politicians doubling back on payments. Speaking about the ups and (mostly) downs of the business, Tamil Nadu Artist Welfare Association’s Mohanur Union President R Mohanraj notes, “Since the development of digital printing, our livelihood has been affected severely. During the early days, artists were busy writing for private companies on walls and billboards.

Come election time, they worked round the clock. Now, most people have moved on to other opportunities, working as suppliers TASMAC outlets, masons, drivers, etc. The older members register with the welfare board and struggle on with the little fund awarded to them.” It is amidst this scenario that the political parties have again taken interest in the business.

However, lack of permission often gets the painters in trouble, he says. “After the assignments are given to us, we would commence writing on the wall. Then, the owner would arrive at the spot and shout at us. However, we cannot stop our work. Eventually, the politician wins,” he claims. Besides, there is still the matter of payments. With no trust in politicians to dispense the proper salary, most artists hesitate to work with them, he alleges. It is only when a deal is struck with senior leaders like an MLA or MP or district secretary that the payment is delivered on time, he adds.

Guidelines for placing hoardings

In a meeting with political parties, Collector M Asia Mariam and SP Ara Arularasu talked about rules regarding hoardings and posters Permission for digital banners shall not be granted on road corners, junctions and for a distance of 100 metres from junction, traffic islands No banner allowed in front of places notified as monuments, statues and other places of tourist importance No banner can be placed in narrow roads with a width of less than ten feet Political parties have to get permission from district administration for any banner or hoarding The fee for it is `100 each within Municipal limit and `50 in town panchayat