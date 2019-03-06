Parents try to kill class 10 girl in Tamil Nadu for refusing to get married

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly physically tortured by her parents for refusing to get married.

The Class X girl studying in a Government Higher Secondary School near Pennagaram had expressed her wish to continue her studies when her parents had asked her to forcibly marry.

Upon her refusal, her mother branded the girl’s left hand with a hot iron spoon and her father allegedly kicked and beat her, said police sources.

Moreover, they had also attempted to poison her food, added sources. It was when the girl packed her lunch box and was about to leave to school that her sister informed that the food was poisoned. The panic-stricken girl rushed to the nearby police station for refuge. On sensing stench smell from the lunch box, the police confirmed that the food was poisoned.

They immediately alerted the district Childline service (1098).

Childline staff, on requesting anonymity, told Express that they received a phone call around 11:30 am and they immediately sent two staffs to the police station. The issue was brought to the notice of District Child Protection Officer Siva Gandhi. Childline officials said that the 16-year-old was battered, bruised and tortured for refusing to oblige to her parents’ wishes. The officials also alleged that the police did not file a case till late 6.00 pm.

Siva Gandhi added that she was notified of the issue at noon and no staff was sent to attend the child’s medical needs.

“The role of Child Protection Officer begins only when the child is handed over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Till then I cannot intrude into the matter,” she said.

Chairman of the CWC Saravanan said he not aware of the issue till late evening and he will look into it.

District Social Welfare Officer (in-charge) Nagalakshmi said that it was only when the reporter informed about the issue did she know about it. She assured to send a gram sevak staff to take care of the child till she is handed over to CWC.

Child right activist Devaneyan opined that the issue should be handled by Collector as it concerned desire to pursue higher studies.

“It should look into the child’s education and safety by institutionalizing her under government agency,” he said.

Moreover, he urged CWC, DCPO, DSWO and the ChildLine departments to submit a monthly report. When Express contacted Collector S Malarvizhi, she was unavailable for comments.

The girl is currently under the care of Childline officials. The parents have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences).