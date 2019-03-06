Coimbatore cyber crime police busts phishing gang in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Cyber Crime Police have busted a major phishing racket and arrested a five-member gang for siphoning nearly Rs 96 lakh from bank accounts belonging to a city-based cooperative bank and a private hospital.

Nigerian national Hank* (26), along with Sirish (52) and Ankit (31) -- residents of Kolkatta, had reportedly swindled Rs 80.50 lakh. Raja (35) and Varun (42), of the same team, were secured for swiping Rs 15.37 lakh. The mastermind -- John, a native of Nigeria -- was allegedly on the run abroad.

The three-member gang had allegedly stolen the money from a bank account of Coimbatore cooperative bank, maintained in IDBI. Based on a complaint from account holder Uma Maheswari (also Assistant Manager of Coimbatore co-op bank), a case was filed on January 5.

“The co-operative bank has two current accounts in IDBI bank’s Avinashi road branch in Coimbatore. These accounts are handled by General Manager Chandrasekaran and the complainant. On one particular day, they came to know that Rs 80.50 lakhs was fraudulently transferred from their account to various individual accounts in Kolkata,” said police officials.

The Rs 15.37 lakh was reportedly stolen from a bank account owned by Deepam Hospital at Coimbatore on January 16, 2017 by the second gang using a similar modus operandi.