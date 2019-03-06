Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi unveils slew of road and railway projects in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi at BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance mega rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Chennai Wednesday March 6 2019.(Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday unveiled several road and railway projects worth crores of rupees in Tamil Nadu that would reduce carbon footprint and cut down on travel time.

At a function in Kilambakkam near Chennai, Modi unveiled road projects in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts through video conferencing. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were among those present on the occasion.

Modi also laid foundation stones for five national highways projects which will pass through Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts.

The highway projects, which include four-laning and six-laning, is worth Rs 5,010 crore. The prime minister dedicated to the nation the 122-km two-lane section of NH-38 falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and a 32-km four-lane section of NH-381 in Tirupur.

The projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving, an official statement said.

Modi dedicated to the nation the electrified sections of railways' Erode-Karur-Tiruchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul corridors.

Railway electrification will help seamless train operation by reducing running time. The 300-kilometre railway electrification between Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul section have been completed at a cost of Rs 321 crore.

It would provide people a fast, environment friendly and comfortable mode of travel, besides saving fuel. The project was completed in a record time of 26 months, ahead of scheduled period of 30 months.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the Ennore LNG terminal.

He also unveiled a statue of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in the premises of MGR Janaki Arts and Science College for Women here through video conferencing.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp