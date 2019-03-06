Home States Tamil Nadu

Strike on Balakot terror camps non-military, says Sitharaman

The facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM, the foreign secretary has maintained in the statement.

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the attack on terror camps in Balakot was a non-military one while refusing to comment on whether 250 to 300 militants were killed in the operation.
“The foreign secretary has given a statement in this regard on February 26,” the minister said, while parrying away a query on the number of militants killed. She also highlighted that India has provided ample proof to Pakistan over the operation of terror outfits in their part of the border.

The foreign secretary on February 26, had stated that a very large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action, were eliminated during the attack. While no death toll of the attack was given, BJP president Amit Shah had claimed that around 250 to 300 people were killed in the same. The facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM, the foreign secretary has maintained in the statement.

To a query on whether satellite imagery will be provided of the attack site, the Defence Minister said, “I can’t say it now.” The Defence Minister also refused to comment on whether Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tried to capitalize by playing the peace card and releasing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama in Kashmir, resulting in India launching attacks on the terror camps.She also parried a query on whether foreign powers were involved in helping release the pilot.

