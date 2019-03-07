General Elections 2019: 13.96 lakh new voters enrolled in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The special summer voters revision exercise carried out has added a little over 13.96 lakh voters to the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. Totally, 14,30,669 claims were received for inclusion of names in the rolls out of which 13,96,274 have been admitted.

Hence, the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) have been directed to issue Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) made of PVC to the new voters before March 22 on receipt of EPICs from the vendors through the Booth Level Officers concerned by getting acknowledgement from voters, a release said. In respect of Replacement EPIC, M/s TACTV has been requested to issue EPICs to 3,41,620 voters who have applied in Form 8 (Correction) and Form 8A (Transposition).