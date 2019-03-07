Cut-outs and a tale of change in AIADMK

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 100-feet-tall cut-outs of all allies in the National Democratic Alliance has caught the attention of AIADMK party cadre. AIADMK, which is the larger partner in the coalition at the State-level, has chosen to downplay itself in the alliance as just another member of the grand alliance.

“In Amma’s time, no other alliance partner would have imagined to have their tall cut-outs at rallies she attends,” says an AIADMK panchayat district secretary from Vikkiravandi. “During 2016 polls, supporters of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and Mukkulathor Pulipadai were warned not to raise their flags at campaigns attended by Amma,” says a member.

“Over 95 per cent participants are from AIADMK. Still, we have to support alliance partners,” says an AIADMK worker. On Wednesday, large cut-outs were put up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMK leaders S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Puthiya Thamizhagam’s Dr K Krishnasamy.

There were even portraits of Pudhiya Needhi Katchi’s A C Shanmugam and All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam’s N Sethuraman near the dais. AIADMK will not be the same as it was during MGR or Jayalalithaa’s period, but the party’s organisation strength remains intact, especially in the norther districts, say supporters.

“Many of us used to attend party function mainly to listen to Amma’s speech. In her absence, we don’t want to spend too much of our time. But it does not mean we will go against EPS and OPS,” said S Kannaiyan, an AIADMK supporter. Hundreds of people left the venue even before the Chief Minister and Prime Minister addressed the gathering.