Home States Tamil Nadu

'Good chance' of more parties joining NDA in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK

The comments came on a day when the Vijayakanth-led DMDK hinted that it was in the process of finalising its alliance with the ruling party.

Published: 07th March 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By PTI

THENI: The ruling AIADMK Thursday said there was a "good chance" of more parties joining the coalition led by it in Tamil Nadu for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMK is leading the NDA coalition in the state and its constituents include the BJP and PMK besides a couple of small outfits.

"There is a good chance of more parties joining the AIADMK-led alliance for the coming general elections," AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told reporters here.

READ MORE | AIADMK leaders hail Modi, seek successive term for him as PM

The comments came on a day when the Vijayakanth-led DMDK hinted that it was in the process of finalising its alliance with the ruling party.

Asked about the prospects of DMDK, Panneerselvam repeated his statement.

Hinting at a possible poll pact with the AIADMK for the coming Lok Sabha elections, DMDK leader LK Sutheesh had earlier in the day said that a decision on the matter would be arrived at in a couple of days.

"Yesterday you know we had held talks at a private hotel. We will inform in a couple of days the number of seats and segments," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK NDA Coalition DMDK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp