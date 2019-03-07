'Good chance' of more parties joining NDA in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK

By PTI

THENI: The ruling AIADMK Thursday said there was a "good chance" of more parties joining the coalition led by it in Tamil Nadu for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMK is leading the NDA coalition in the state and its constituents include the BJP and PMK besides a couple of small outfits.

"There is a good chance of more parties joining the AIADMK-led alliance for the coming general elections," AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told reporters here.

The comments came on a day when the Vijayakanth-led DMDK hinted that it was in the process of finalising its alliance with the ruling party.

Asked about the prospects of DMDK, Panneerselvam repeated his statement.

Hinting at a possible poll pact with the AIADMK for the coming Lok Sabha elections, DMDK leader LK Sutheesh had earlier in the day said that a decision on the matter would be arrived at in a couple of days.

"Yesterday you know we had held talks at a private hotel. We will inform in a couple of days the number of seats and segments," he said.