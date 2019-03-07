In a big win for regions’ farmers, Erode turmeric receives Geographical Indication tag

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Turmeric grown in the Erode region was conferred the Geographical Indication tag on Wednesday, enabling the farmers and traders from the region to claim sole rights over the famed ‘Erode Manjal’.The Geographical Indication Registry of India granted the coveted status based on the application filed by ‘Erode Manjal Vanigarkal Matrum Kidangu Urimaiyalargal Sangam’.

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that are special for a particular geographical area and prevents misuse of the popularity of the products by others. The application for the GI tag was filed by the traders’ association from Erode, first in 2013 and after a scrutiny, the application was accepted and publicly notified in August 2018.

The traders’ association in its application said that the region in and around Erode is synonymous with the turmeric and vice versa. ‘Erode Manjal’ is famous across the globe. The prominent areas of cultivation of Erode turmeric in the region in and around Erode, are Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Havani, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Chennampatti, Sathyamangalam and Thalavady.

“During the Sangam era, 2000 BC, of Tamils, the peasants grew turmeric plants in front of their houses. There is evidence that turmeric is one of the commodities traded during the Chera, Chola and Pandian Kingdoms. The turmeric assumed greater importance in the religious and socio-cultural traditions as it was considered as an auspicious and holy herb. For its aroma and colour to the food items, turmeric has multifaceted utility in food, medicine and cosmetics,” the application said.

Among the two important varieties of turmeric - Chinna Nadan and Perum Nadan, the Erode farmers raise Chinna Nadan. It is grown as an important commercial spice crop in the Erode and bordering areas in Coimbatore district and thousands of small and marginal farmers are involved in its cultivation.Speaking to Express, Chinnaraja G Naidu, Deputy Registrar of Geographical Indications in Chennai, said the product has been registered and the certificates have been issued under Class 30.

The application also said that the Erode turmeric requires a hot and moist climate and the temperature in the district varies from 20 to 37.9 degree Celsius. The turmeric thrives best on the loamy or alluvial soils.

According to the traders, Erode is one of the largest markets for turmeric in India. Erode Regulated Market, Erode Agricultural Producers Marketing Co-op Society, Gobi Agricultural Producers Marketing Co-op Society and open market are the major daily turmeric markets in Erode. Coimbatore Regulated Market is also a marketing centre.