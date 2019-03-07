Home States Tamil Nadu

MS Jaffer Sait posted CBCID head with immediate effect

He was recently promoted by the State government to the rank of Director General of Police and was serving as Project Officer in the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

Published: 07th March 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 05:03 AM

Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait

Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait (File Photo | AS Ganesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait has been made the head of the State police’s special crime investigation wing CBCID. An order issued by Niranjan Mardhi, principal secretary of the Home department, on Wednesday transferred him to the coveted post with immediate effect. Amaresh Pujari, who was heading the CBCID since April 2018, has been posted as project officer, Tamil Nadu Police Academy. 

Sait had served as head of the State police’s intelligence wing during the DMK regime until 2011. Soon after AIADMK won the assembly elections in 2011 and J Jayalalithaa took charge as Chief Minister, Sait was transferred as special officer to the Mandapam Refugee Camp near Rameshwaram. He was recently promoted by the State government to the rank of Director General of Police and was serving as Project Officer in the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

Another notable transfer in Wednesday’s order was that of R V Varun Kumar, the IPS officer who was booked in a dowry harassment in 2012 and discharged from the case by the Madras High Court in July 2018. Kumar has been promoted as a Superintendent of Police and posted in the Civil Supplies CID wing, Chennai. So far, Kumar was serving only as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and did not get any promotion due to the dowry harassment case against him.

Ashish Bhengra, one of the seniormost IPS officers in the State and serving as Director General of Police (Operations), has been given additional charge as Director General of Police, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. Besides, four other IPS officers in various ranks were also transferred by the order on Wednesday.

