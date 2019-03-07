Tamil Nadi to explore textile export potential in districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu will be conducting a detailed study on new and emerging textile products which can be produced and exported from here with competitive pricing through the public-private partnership model on 75:25 funding pattern with the support of organisations like Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), according to Tamil Nadu New Integrated Textile Policy 2019.

The policy, which was unveiled on Wednesday, also says Tamil Nadu will identify export products and its markets district-wise and product-wise by offering encouragement or incentives and adequate infrastructure to ensure these potential districts are recognised for excelling at least in one product group.

“Selected towns producing goods of Rs 200 crore or more will be notified as ‘Towns of Exports Excellence’ based on growth potential in exports,” the policy document says.

In a bid to sustain the numero-uno status of Tamil Nadu in the textile sector, the State government rolled out the policy which will focus on achieving higher and sustainable growth in the entire textile value chain from fibre to fashion with emphasis on balanced regional development.The policy is also offering special packages for Textile industries being set up in southern Tamil Nadu, especially Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The new textile policy states that Sipcot will acquire and allot lands for starting new industries in southern districts where lands in Sipcot parks are not available. “In order to achieve the goal, the minimum area required by the investing company shall be at least 25 acres and the investment should be more than Rs 50 crore. The lands required by the company shall be barren, non-irrigated and dry land to the extent possible. Land requirement for textile industries with more than 10pc wet lands will not be entertained,” the policy document states.

The new textile policy is formulated in the wake of Industry facing new challenges and looking at new opportunities due to the changing global environment like abolition of quota system, favourable import terms for countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

Features

Product specific industrial clusters will be promoted and necessary support will be provided by the State government to promote them as ‘Export Clusters’

Exporters to be encouraged to export branded products through promoting ‘Brand Tamil Nadu’.

An export-promotion

fund will be created for improving export-related infrastructure and for programmes and schemes to promote exports in textile towns/clusters of export excellence

International Fair on

Fibre to Fashion of Textile industry will be held in Coimbatore, once in two years, with a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore

The policy offers One Time Assistance for Energy, Water conservation and Environmental compliance with the existing Textile units in operation for more than three

The objective of the new policy is also to increase cotton production and productivity within the State and to support the industry to build world-class state-of-the-art technology in conformity with the environmental and social standards besides creating a modern, vibrant integrated and world-class textile sector including handloom, power loom, spinning, processing etc., to produce cost-effective and high quality yarn, textiles and apparels for supplying the requirement of the domestic and export sectors.

According to the policy, the focus will be on sustenance of the traditional handloom sector to preserve skills and artistry of handloom weavers.The policy will also undertake steps to register traditional products under the Geographical Indication Act, 1999, to protect the heritage.years