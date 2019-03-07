Home States Tamil Nadu

Students to attempt longest play record

The topic of the play will be related to different human rights issues.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 05:06 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students of Ethiraj College for Women will make an attempt to create a new Guinness world record for performing the longest play on March 8 (Women’s Day), said college authorities.Assistant professor of the Human Rights department, Shirly said students of the post-graduate department of Human Rights and Duties Education in association with Bioscoops Entertainment Private Limited, an entertainment company, will make the attempt.

“We have plans to perform a theatrical play continuously for at least 30 hours. The present record is of 24 hours 20 minutes and 2 seconds by a person from Jammu and Kashmir. We aim to break that record,” said Shirly, adding that the entire play will be video-recorded and sent to the Guinness team for verification.

The topic of the play will be related to different human rights issues. All preparatory training has been executed with the help of experts from Koothuppatarai and National School of Drama. The entire play is directed by Suthan, from the School of Performing Arts, Pondicherry University, while scripts have been drafted by the students of Ethiraj College for Women and Bioscoops Entertainment.

