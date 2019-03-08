Chennaiite gets 11 years jail, Rs 12 lakh fine for defaulting IT assessment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Income Tax assessee was convicted to 11 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 12 lakh by the Economic Offences court for failing to furnish his income for the year 1997-98 and not disclosing the investment of Rs 10 lakh in the shares of a company.

The court convicted the assessee for tax evasion after a prosecution complaint was filed by the deputy commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, in 2007. The undisclosed investment was detected during the scrutiny by the assessing officer while making enquiries with the bank where the assessee pledged the shares as mortgage to obtain loan for a company in which he was a director. As a result, penalty was levied and the quantum of addition and the penalty were confirmed by the appellate commissioner and also the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (EOI), Egmore, in the order passed on March 6, 2019, while quoting Supreme court observations said an economic offence, having deep rooted conspiracy and involving huge loss of public funds, needs to be viewed seriously and considered as a grave offence affecting the economy of the country as a whole and causing serious threat to financial health of the city.

The assessee was convicted and awarded rigorous imprisonment of five years and fine of Rs 5 lakh for the offence under section 276 (1) for willful attempt to evade tax by concealing the investment; three years and fine of Rs 2 lakh for an offence under section 277 for knowingly making false statement on verification; two years and fine of Rs 2 lakh under section 276 for failure to furnish return of income; one year and fine of Rs 2 lakh for knowingly giving false statement on verification and six months and fine of Rs 1 lakh for failure to furnish accounts and documents.