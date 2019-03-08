Home States Tamil Nadu

31 bonded labourers including 17 children belonging to Vellore rescued from Chennai

Inquiries revealed that the labourers, all belonging to Irula tribe, were engaged in wood cutting for about three years after entering into a bond.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 31 bonded labourers, belonging to Aroor in Arcot, were rescued from their employer in Chennai.

The rescued bonded labourers included 11 boys and 6 girls under the age of 18 and 14 adults, of them, 7 are women, an official said here on Friday.

The labourers, belonging to six families, were employed by Jayapal of Kovalam in Chennai for wood cutting.

The official said that a team of Revenue officers led by Kancheepuram RDO rescued the bonded labourers on Thursday evening and handed them over to the local police, subsequently, they were taken to Arcot police station.

Inquiries revealed that the labourers, all belonging to Irula tribe, were engaged in wood cutting for about three years after entering into a bond. They were also stated to have been paid lesser wages than promised while hiring.

Further inquiries were being held on the issue, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bonded labour Chennai bonded labour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp