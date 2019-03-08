31 bonded labourers including 17 children belonging to Vellore rescued from Chennai

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 31 bonded labourers, belonging to Aroor in Arcot, were rescued from their employer in Chennai.

The rescued bonded labourers included 11 boys and 6 girls under the age of 18 and 14 adults, of them, 7 are women, an official said here on Friday.

The labourers, belonging to six families, were employed by Jayapal of Kovalam in Chennai for wood cutting.

The official said that a team of Revenue officers led by Kancheepuram RDO rescued the bonded labourers on Thursday evening and handed them over to the local police, subsequently, they were taken to Arcot police station.

Inquiries revealed that the labourers, all belonging to Irula tribe, were engaged in wood cutting for about three years after entering into a bond. They were also stated to have been paid lesser wages than promised while hiring.

Further inquiries were being held on the issue, the official said.