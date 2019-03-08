Home States Tamil Nadu

Adhere to building guidelines, Tamil Nadu civic bodies advised

Areas declared as slum by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board will have to be categorised as Economic Weaker Section areas for the purpose of these regulations

Published: 08th March 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal corporations are asked to adhere to the guidelines wherein building approvals should be done online as per the existing procedure (File Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All municipalities and corporations across the State have been directed to adhere to the guidelines on giving approvals as per the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building rules and pass resolution before March 8.

The Commissionerate of Municipal Corporation has asked municipal corporations and commissioners to adhere to the guidelines wherein building approvals or plan approvals and sanctioning approvals should be done online as per the existing procedure.

The directive has been issued now as the model code of conduct could come anytime with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. The details are being sought so that continuous building area (CBA) and economically weaker sections (EWS) area land use could be mapped and the resolution is passed before March 8 and sent to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. Buildings without side set back are permissible in a plot or site in continuous building areas set apart in the approved Master Plan or Detailed Development Plan or in the other areas as may be, have to to be declared by the local body as Continuous Building Area with the approval of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning or Government.

Similarly, areas declared as slum by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) will have to be categorised as Economic Weaker Section areas for the purpose of these regulations. In addition,  it includes the areas developed as EWS plot in Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) neighbourhood schemes, Sites and Services schemes, slum improvement schemes and approved layouts. For the purpose of application of these rules, the local body has to declare areas as EWS areas by council resolution and notify them by March 8.

Building rules Tamil Nadu Building rules civic bodies Tamil Nadu civic bodies TNSCB Slums Municipal Corporations

