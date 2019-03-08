General elections 2019: Before final call, DMK to interview candidates

Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK Flag

Image of DMK flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure it fields the right candidates for the upcoming elections, the DMK has planned to interview the candidates who have submitted applications seeking tickets, from Saturday.

In a release, K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary, said, “Interviews for identifying winnable candidates for the 21 assembly segments will be held on March 9. Party president MK Stalin will conduct the interview wherein only the district secretaries of assembly segments, where the by-election is going to take place, and district functionaries and central functionaries, would be allowed along with the applicants.

The party urged applicants not to bring supporters at the time of interview. Interviews will also be held for those who have submitted applications seeking tickets for Lok Sabha polls, on Sunday.The last date for submitting the applications is Friday.

