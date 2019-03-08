Constable alleges denial of leave, threatens suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable attached to the Royala Nagar police station, has lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner against the station inspector for not granting him leave to attend his mother’s funeral. The constable also threatened to kill himself if appropriate action is not taken.

V Ponnilingam (32) a native of Tirunelveli, was posted as a constable at the Rayala Nagar police station. On Thursday, a letter written by Ponnilingam circulated on social media.

“My mother was suffering from serious illness for the past one month. I asked for leave which the inspector denied. My mother passed away a few days ago and her funeral is on Thursday. He did not allow me to go to my native then. The inspector is the reason for the death of my mother. When a district order arrived, he denied to give relieving order. If necessary action is not taken against the inspector I will kill myself,” read the letter.

A senior police officer, under whose limit Rayala Nagar police station falls, said the constable was trying to seek attention in spite of the inspector granting him leave during the past month to visit his sick mother. On Thursday, he was sent home, said the officer who added he will be soon posted to a police station in Tirunelveli.