Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel on Devendra Kula Vellalars starts hearing

The demand is to collectively name six sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan and Pallan as Devendra Kula Vellalars.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee headed by Rural Development Secretary Hansraj Verma, that was appointed to look into the demand for collectively naming the six sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan and Pallan as Devendra Kula Vellalars, commenced its hearing on Thursday.

During the first hearing, Devendrar Thannarva Arakkattalai’s M Thangaraj, appeared before the committee and submitted the documents relating to his demand. Prof. S Sumathi of University of Madras, Ooty Tribal Research Centre director Dr P Subramanian, retired IAS officer Christodas Gandhi and World Tamils Peravai leader Agni Subramanian, also put forth their views before the committee. An official release said the committee would continue hearing in coming days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Kula Vellalars Hansraj Verma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp