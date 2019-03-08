Panel on Devendra Kula Vellalars starts hearing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee headed by Rural Development Secretary Hansraj Verma, that was appointed to look into the demand for collectively naming the six sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan and Pallan as Devendra Kula Vellalars, commenced its hearing on Thursday.

During the first hearing, Devendrar Thannarva Arakkattalai’s M Thangaraj, appeared before the committee and submitted the documents relating to his demand. Prof. S Sumathi of University of Madras, Ooty Tribal Research Centre director Dr P Subramanian, retired IAS officer Christodas Gandhi and World Tamils Peravai leader Agni Subramanian, also put forth their views before the committee. An official release said the committee would continue hearing in coming days.