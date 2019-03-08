Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi dyslexia jibe: Police to take legal opinion on complaint 

In the petition, the association has requested police to take legal action against Modi who has not apologised for making certain remarks.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an NGO for the rights of differently-abled lodged a complaint against PM Modi, Saidapet police said they have not registered a case yet. Officials at the station said they will proceed after taking legal opinion.

READ | Complaint filed against PM Modi for dyslexia jibe

In the petition, the association has requested police to take legal action against Modi who has not apologised for making certain remarks.

While addressing students at an event in Kharagpur on March 2, Modi asked a student who was explaining her project on dyslexic children whether it would also help children who are 40-50 years now. His move of taking an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi received widespread criticism.

READ | Many citizens angered by PM Modi's joke about dyslexia, here's why

The speech was not made within the Saidapet police station limits and the PM being a constitutional authority, it is even more complicated, officials said. Another officer said NGO members were asked to meet a senior officer on Thursday, but they did not turn up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dyslexia PM Modi Narendra Modi disability rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp