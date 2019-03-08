PM Modi dyslexia jibe: Police to take legal opinion on complaint 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an NGO for the rights of differently-abled lodged a complaint against PM Modi, Saidapet police said they have not registered a case yet. Officials at the station said they will proceed after taking legal opinion.

READ | Complaint filed against PM Modi for dyslexia jibe

In the petition, the association has requested police to take legal action against Modi who has not apologised for making certain remarks.

While addressing students at an event in Kharagpur on March 2, Modi asked a student who was explaining her project on dyslexic children whether it would also help children who are 40-50 years now. His move of taking an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi received widespread criticism.

READ | Many citizens angered by PM Modi's joke about dyslexia, here's why

The speech was not made within the Saidapet police station limits and the PM being a constitutional authority, it is even more complicated, officials said. Another officer said NGO members were asked to meet a senior officer on Thursday, but they did not turn up.