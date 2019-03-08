Home States Tamil Nadu

Police begin security measures for polls, 251 places considered vulnerable in Vellore

Three Lok Sabha constituencies, Arakkonam, Arni and Vellore, share the Assembly segments in the district which has a total of 3,473 polling stations located in 1,656 locations.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

2019-Lok-Sabha-elections

2019 Lok Sabha polls (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Ahead of the general elections to the Lok Sabha, the Police in Vellore district have begun preliminary measures for poll security to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise of electing the people's representatives.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies, Arakkonam, Arni and Vellore, share the Assembly segments in the district which has a total of 3,473 polling stations located in 1,656 locations. As many as 251 locations have been identified vulnerable while 2 locations critical so far. Further review of the ground realities would be made in due course.

“As many as 3473 polling stations spread across 1656 locations in Vellore district. So far, we have identified 2 locations critical and 251 vulnerable,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar told Express on Friday.

The scale of security to be deployed in the vulnerable and critical polling stations would be decided before the polling day, he added.

In order to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, the Police have been cracking down on history sheeters and rowdies. So far 183 persons were bound over through due legal procedures.

All those possessing licensed arms are directed to deposit them. As many as 300 weapons, against a total of 1160, have been surrendered so far, Pravesh Kumar said, adding special squads were constituted to serve pending warrants against offenders.

Monitoring on the inter-state borders sharing with Andhra Pradesh has been stepped up ahead of the elections.

According to the SP, “There are six permanent check posts and 7 temporary ones bordering Andhra Pradesh. Checking at these places have been intensified. The check posts are manned round-the-clock.”

A meeting with the SP of Chittoor district was held to discuss the sharing of information and cooperation in arresting offenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections Elections Security Measure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp