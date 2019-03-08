SGP pulled up for wrong material

Home States Tamil Nadu

A division bench of the Madras High Court has pulled up a Special Government Pleader (SGP) in High Court for furnishing incorrect material in a contempt case.

Holding that the SGP had put the court in a quandary/piquant situation, a bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan directed the advocates/counsel appearing on behalf of the government to ensure that they receive written instructions from officials of the departments concerned in person or through e-mail. Before making a statement, they must ensure the receipt of written instructions so that they will not be taken to task for paradoxical statement.

Originally, P Loganathan had filed a PIL to remove the encroachments at  Rasipuram and the bench had directed the Namakkal Collector M Asya Mariam to do so. Alleging that the Collector had passed an order to the contrary and permitted the encroachments to stay, petitioner moved the court.

