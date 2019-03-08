Tamil Nadu CM seeks Param Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award, to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The pilot was captured by Pakistan after a dogfight in the skies and released later.

In a letter to the PM Modi, Palaniswami said the pilot, a native of Tamil Nadu, displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions and it would be appropriate that he be awarded the highest military honour. "I request the government of India to confer the nation's highest military honour, Param Vir Chakra, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman," he added.

He noted that Varthaman was released by Pakistan "due to the diplomatic initiatives" of the Prime Minister and "intense international pressure".

"Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. It is appropriate that he be awarded India's highest military honour Param Vir Chakra (PVC) for displaying most inimitable gallantry and valour," the chief minister said.

Palaniswami recalled that the MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Varthaman had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet when it tried to violate India's air space and that he was later taken into custody by Pakistani armed forces.

Varthaman, returned home on March 1 after Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced he would be released as a "gesture of peace".

Param Vir Chakra is awarded for most conspicuous bravery or some daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice, in the presence of the enemy, whether on land, at sea, or in the air.