Home States Tamil Nadu

TRB directed to reject candidature of 196 Polytechnic lecturer aspirants

When TRB was in the process of certificate verification, complaints alleging malpractices in respect of scanned OMR sheets and entrustment of evaluation to an outside agency, were received.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

OMR sheet

Image of OMR sheets used for representational purpose (Photo courtesy: gksolve)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to reject the candidature of 196 candidates, who were accused of tampering with the scanned images of  OMR sheets for appointment as lecturers in various government polytechnic colleges in the State for 2017-18.

A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, which gave a directive to this effect, also directed the board to take out the remaining OMR sheets in original of the non-tainted candidates and proceed further with the selection process in the competitive examination conducted for the appointment of lecturers.

Originally, the board had issued a notification calling for applications for appointment to the post of lecturers in various disciplines in government polytechnic colleges for 2017-18. It conducted the written examination on September 16, 2017. A set of persons, who were the petitioners, were provisionally selected. When the board was in the process of certificate verification, complaints alleging certain malpractices in respect of scanned copies of OMR sheets and entrustment of evaluation to an outside agency, were received. The board cancelled the entire selection. This notification was challenged before the Madurai Bench by a batch of petitioners.

A single judge came to know that the original OMR Sheets were intact with the board and only scanned sheets were handed over to Datatec Methodex, a Noida-based company, for evaluation and preparation of the final list of candidates. It was at that point of time, a complaint was made to the Office of the Prime Minister, resulting in cancellation of the entire selection process. Following a complaint, Central Crime Branch registered a case. It seized the original OMR Sheets in respect of the 196 candidates from the board and it was sent for analysis.

The single judge at Madurai allowed the writ petitions, after holding that the candidature of 196 tainted candidates should be rejected. The board is at liberty to proceed further in respect of the others, the judge had added.

Another single judge at the Principal seat at Madras, before whom a batch of writ petitions was filed, dismissed them all on the ground that the sanctity of the selection process should be maintained by all concerned. The present appeals were filed against these orders before the present bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Teachers Recruitment Board TRB Tamil Nadu polytechnic colleges OMR sheets Polytechnic lecturers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp