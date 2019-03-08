Woman jumps into sea to escape marriage?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman who did not want to get married, tried to drown herself at the Marina claiming that four men tried to harass her on Wednesday evening.

Police said, the woman had visited the beach alone on Wednesday. At around 7.30 pm, people saw her running towards the sea and getting deep inside.

“She cried for help as waves started to drag her. The other people rescued her and rushed her to the Kasturba Government Hospital. She had told the police at the hospital that some men tried to molest her and she ran into the beach trying to save herself,” said a police officer.

Her father who is a CRPF personnel, visited her at the hospital and told the police that they have fixed her marriage and she was not interested. He alleged that she wanted to stop the marriage by any means and hence staged such a drama.

The parents did not lodge a complaint and the woman went home.