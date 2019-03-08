Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman power on display

Published: 08th March 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 12:26 PM

Air hostess

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: Several airlines in India will be paying tribute to women on International Women’s Day by operating all-women crew flights on various international and domestic routes, including the Chennai-Delhi route.

It is learnt that Air India is set to fly 12 all-women crew flights on its medium and long-haul international routes and over 40 return domestic and short-haul flights all over India, on Friday.

Air India flights AI-440/429 from Chennai to Delhi and the return flight will be flown by an all women crew operated by Captain M Deepa and First Officer Vrinda Nair with cabin crew Salini, Skariah, Anju Lakshmi, Alice and Varneeta. “Similarly, women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India will be operating both, wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet to all corners of the world and across the nation to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos of our country,” the airline said in its release. Air India will be deploying its B787 Dreamliners and B777s to operate to 12 international medium and long-haul flights operated by women pilots and attended by women cabin crew.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways will be operating four domestic flights with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew. These planned domestic flights 9W 346, 9W 355 (Mumbai-Delhi); 9W 358 (Delhi–Mumbai) and 9W 481 (Mumbai–Bengaluru), will be managed exclusively by all-women teams. The airline will surprise select women guests on-board these flights by presenting them with gift hampers. Meanwhile, SpiceJet will be operating 22 flights with an all-women crew. Women travellers flying alone will be offered ‘Priority Check In’ and ‘Priority Boarding’ besides a welcome rose while boarding. Depending on availability, they will be offered an upgrade to a SpiceMax seat as well. While on-board, all women travellers will be offered a complimentary hot beverage and cookies.

Wellness camp for cops

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Fortis Malar Hospital organised a special wellness camp exclusively for women police personnel at Kotturpuram police quarters on Thursday. A release said over 250 women personnel were screened. The camp was flagged off by Nithya Ramamurthy, senior consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Fortis Malar Hospital.

