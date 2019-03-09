Home States Tamil Nadu

2019 Lok Sabha polls: 16,949 staff to draft into poll duty in Vellore district

The district has a combined electorate of 30,68,778. Of them, men accounted for 15,07,187 while the figures of women are 15, 61,446 and transgenders-145.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

2019-Lok-Sabha-elections

2019 Lok Sabha polls (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 16,949 employees from various government departments will be drafted into duty for the general elections to the Lok Sabha in Vellore district.

The district administration has been making all the necessary arrangements for holding the polls in a peaceful manner.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, District Collector SA Raman said, “The district has a total of 3473 polling stations, with the addition of 28 new polling stations, at 1656 locations. As many as 16949 personnel will be pressed into election work.”

As many as 362 polling stations were identified vulnerable, he added. The district has a combined electorate of 30,68,778. Of them, men accounted for 15,07,187 while the figures of women are 15, 61,446 and transgenders-145.

ALSO READ | Police begin security measures for polls, 251 places considered vulnerable in Vellore

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept on ready mode at the strong rooms in two places in the city.

As many as 8,660 ballot units, 4,660 control units and 4,442 VVPATs have been subjected to as many levels of checking before being safely locked. An additional logistics of 700 ballot units, 300 control units and 1500 VVPATs were received and were being subjected to first level checking, according to the Collector.

In order to check the flow of money and voter bribing, several special teams were constituted. Flying squads-39, static surveillance teams-39, video surveillance team-26, video viewing team-13, assistant expenditure observer team-13 and audit accounting team-13 were formed to carry out their specific assignments.

Earlier, addressing a training session for the flying squads and static surveillance teams, Raman asked them poll staff to be more vigilant on the ground to check the flow of money.

Factfile:

Polling stations Locations Poll personnel Vulnerable Voters Men Women Transgender
3473 1656 16949 362 30,68,778  15,07,187  15,61,446  145
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha Elections Poll Duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp