Lok Sabha polls 2019: AIADMK committee readies draft manifesto

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee headed by AIADMK organising secretary and spokesperson C Ponnaiyan, on Friday handed over the draft manifesto of the party for the Lok Sabha elections to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The top brass of the party will study this manifesto and finalise it within a week’s time, party sources said. When asked about the ‘thrust’ of the manifesto, a senior leader said, “We can’t divulge the details. It has something for all sections of society.” Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam cut a huge cake at the AIADMK headquarters to celebrate the International Women’s Day.