Arumughaswamy Commission not biased, Madras HC told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vehemently denying the charge of bias, senior advocate ARL Sundaresan, representing Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry (CoI), told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday that there was no scope for any bias.

The Commission is going into the circumstances leading to the admission of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospitals and the treatment provided to her.

Documents relating to the case that are collected, its `opinion’ and its recommendations after the inquiry is over, will be forwarded to the State government and it is for the government to accept or reject them. The government is not bound to act on its report.

Hence, no bias, as alleged by the hospital, can be attributed. Moreover, 90 per cent of the commission’s work is over, he told the bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy. Directing both counsel to submit written arguments, the bench posted the matter for on March 12.

