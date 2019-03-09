Home States Tamil Nadu

Denotified Tribes status: No cheer for GO on restoring status of 68 communities

These communities would be continued to be called as Denotified Communities in Tamil Nadu for the purpose of availing State Communal Reservation and benefits under State welfare schemes.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Denotified Community memebers observing a hunger strike for urging various demands including restoring tribe status in December, 2018 (File Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday issued the much-awaited order restoring the Denotified Tribes status to the 68 communities who have been called as Denotified Communities for the past 40 years.  To enable change of nomenclature, the State government withdrew its GO issued on July 30, 1979 which changed the nomenclature of 68 Denotified Tribes (DNTs) as Denotified Communities (DNCs).  

However, the order failed to bring cheer among those who fought for this name change for the past 40 years as the GO said these communities would be continued to be called as Denotified Communities in Tamil Nadu for the purpose of availing State Communal Reservation and benefits under State welfare schemes. However, these communities would be called as Denotified Tribes for the purpose of availing benefits of Government of India welfare schemes.

ALSO READ | Denotified Tribes status likely to be restored to 68 DNCs

“We demand that a fresh GO should be issued correcting this anomaly. We, the 68 communities want to be called as Denotified Tribes and not as Denotified Communities,” said PK Duraimani, Denotified Tribes Welfare Association.

Expressing angst, he wondered why the State issued such a confusing GO even after the committee gave its recommendation to change the nomenclature. The GO issued on Friday quoted the report of the committee: “As the matter is relating only to  the withdrawal of GO Ms.No.1310, Social Welfare Department dated July 30, 1979, without any change in the reservation percentage and roster system or any other principle of social inclusion, it may not jeopardise the Tamil Nadu Act 45 of 1994 (which ensured 69 per cent reservation).”

The committee went on to say: “The committee is of the conclusion that the term Denotified Communities used in Tamil Nadu identifies only the Denotified Tribes and none else.  Both the terms Denotified Tribes and Denotified Communities are synonymous to indicate one and the same groups of communities affected by the erstwhile Criminal Tribes Act and the Committee recommends that the 1979 G.O be withdrawn.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Denotified Tribes Denotified Communities DNT status Backward Classes Commission Tamil Nadu government Reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp