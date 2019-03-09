Thiruvennainallur farmer commits suicide; kin say bankers humiliated him

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM A: 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Thiruvennainallur on Friday after he was allegedly humiliated by bankers. According to his neighbours, Balaji felt insulted after the bankers came to his house and created a fuss publicly. However, the police allege that he had committed suicide as he was frustrated over loans and were not particular about the bankers’ action.

The neighbours said Balaji had taken a tractor loan of Rs 6.5 lakh at a private finance company in Villupuram, nine months ago. He had been paying the due every month, but last month he was unable to pay due to financial crises, alleged his relative. Some officials from the bank on Friday morning allegedly started a scene outside his house.

So, Balaji felt humiliated and consumed rat poison before sleeping, said a relative. The police said Balaji was declared brought dead at the hospital. No case has been filed against the bankers and just a regular death case has been filed, they said. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.