Get involved with socially important technologies: Anurag Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “If India can create its own solutions and products, we will be less dependent on imports, and can ourselves be suppliers of technologies and products to the rest of the world, like the US and China,” said Anurag Kumar, Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore on Friday.

He was speaking at the 15th graduation day of Anna University here. “On the point of imports, our oil imports stand at US dollar 100bn annually, whereas our total electronics consumption is US dollar 65bn , 50 per cent of which is imported,” he said.

