Implement 3 per cent reservation for physically-challenged persons: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras HC has directed the Chief Secretary to issue a proper circular in two months, suitable instructions to all departments, public sector undertakings and government corporations to scrupulously follow reservation for persons with disabilities by computing three per cent on the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength as per Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

Justice M V Muralidharan also directed the official to inform the Commissioner of Differently- Abled Persons, Department of Social Welfare, on a periodic basis, who should follow this order by making representation to all departments and get particulars whether the reservation as per Section 33 of the Act is followed or not.

The judge gave the directives while allowing a writ petition from S Gopikrishnan praying for a direction to NGNG Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarur in Coimbatore district to provide three per cent reservation for the physically challenged in respect of the entire non-teaching posts as per the cadre strength in the school and direct the management to appoint him as a Junior Assistant pursuant to an advertisement in a Tamil daily on January 29, 2010.

The judge directed the school to appoint the petitioner in the post within two months, without disturbing the position of persons, who had already been appointed.