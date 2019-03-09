Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement 3 per cent reservation for physically-challenged persons: Madras High Court

The Chief Secretary was told to issue a proper circular in two months, suitable instructions to all departments, public sector undertakings and government corporations.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras HC has directed the Chief Secretary to issue a proper circular in two months, suitable instructions to all departments, public sector undertakings and government corporations to scrupulously follow reservation for persons with disabilities by computing three  per cent on the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength as per Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

Justice M V Muralidharan also directed the official to inform the Commissioner of Differently- Abled Persons, Department of Social Welfare, on a periodic basis, who should follow this order by making representation to all departments and get particulars whether the reservation as per Section 33 of the Act is followed or not.

The judge gave the directives while allowing a writ petition from S Gopikrishnan praying for a direction to NGNG Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarur in Coimbatore district to provide three per cent reservation for the physically challenged in respect of the entire non-teaching posts as per the cadre strength in the school and direct the management to appoint him as a Junior Assistant pursuant to an advertisement in a Tamil daily on January 29, 2010.

The judge directed the school to appoint the petitioner in the post within two months, without disturbing the position of persons, who had already been appointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court reservation for persons with disabilities Reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp