TN government staff promoted close to retirement to receive increment benefits

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government servants, who are promoted on the verge of retirement and denied increment as they have to yet to complete one year of service, have something to cheer about as the Personal and Administrative reforms department has amended the rules, making them eligible for increments.

Now as per the amended rules, government servants who have been promoted on the verge of retirement, could get the increment based on the first day of the quarter wherein the increment is due and not after the completion of one year of service.

This means if an individual who was promoted on June 14, 2015 and retires on April 14, 2016 prior to completing one year of service on June 14, 2016 is eligible for increment on April 1, 2016 that is on the first day quarter of next annual increment.

Sources said that the government has asked the personal and administrative department to look into the eligible cases and give them the due increments.