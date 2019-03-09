Lecture throws light on applications of adhesives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adhesives and their applications across industries, took centre stage at the TS Narayanaswami memorial lecture this year, delivered by S Sunil Kumar, business director (South Asia), Henkel Adhesives Technologies India, at the Alagappa Chettiar College of Technology on Friday.

The TS Narayanaswami Memorial Endowment Lecture was instituted by India Cements in memory of its founder and is jointly organised every year by the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Chennai Regional Centre, and AC College of Technology, Anna University, Guindy. From building homes to tissue papers, the role of adhesives are far-ranging, Sunil told an audience of Chemical Engineering students and others, from across 11 colleges in the City.

Cutting across four technology platforms- polyurethane, hotmelt, water based and pressure sensitive hotmelt, adhesives can offer an outstanding finish without pins and stitches for book binding, flexibility and waterproof construction for footwear, softening and lamination for tissues, among numerous other applications. Speaking on its versatile properties, Sunil said, “The adhesive industry in India alone is worth `18000 crore.”