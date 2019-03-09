Home States Tamil Nadu

Lecture throws light on applications of adhesives

From building homes to tissue papers, the role of adhesives are far-ranging, Sunil told an audience of Chemical Engineering students and others, from across 11 colleges in the City. 

Published: 09th March 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adhesives and their applications across industries, took centre stage at the TS Narayanaswami memorial lecture this year, delivered by S Sunil Kumar, business director (South Asia), Henkel Adhesives Technologies India, at the Alagappa Chettiar College of Technology on Friday. 

The TS Narayanaswami Memorial Endowment Lecture was instituted by India Cements in memory of its founder and is jointly organised every year by the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Chennai Regional Centre, and AC College of Technology, Anna University, Guindy. From building homes to tissue papers, the role of adhesives are far-ranging, Sunil told an audience of Chemical Engineering students and others, from across 11 colleges in the City. 

Cutting across four technology platforms- polyurethane, hotmelt, water based and pressure sensitive hotmelt, adhesives can offer an outstanding finish without pins and stitches for book binding, flexibility and waterproof construction for footwear, softening and lamination for tissues, among numerous other applications. Speaking on its versatile properties, Sunil said, “The adhesive industry in India alone is worth `18000 crore.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp