Home States Tamil Nadu

EMRIP: Chennai Port Trust evicts over 90 ‘temporary’ sheds at Kasimedu

Port officials also constructed over 90 shops as replacement in the Chennai Fishing Harbour, Kasimedu premises.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai fishing harbor

The Chennai fishing harbor (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Port Trust along with other department officials on Friday evicted over 90 ‘temporary’ sheds, used as storage units for ice to preserve fish, constructed inside Chennai Fishing Harbour, Kasimedu, as part of Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP).The temporary sheds are constructed inside Chennai Fishing Harbour at Chainage of 150m to 450m along the alignment of EMRIP, the port said  in a notice issued to the fishermen.

Port officials also constructed over 90 shops as replacement in the Chennai Fishing Harbour, Kasimedu premises. “But these shops are over 300 metres away from fish unloading area from the boats. So, labourers might charge a little extra to transport them to these units.

Now, we pay `15 to 20,” said K Veeran, a fisherman at the Harbour. Fishermen also claimed they had been put up in the sheds for decades and it will be easier for them to have ice storage sheds close to fish unloading area. The EMRIP was planned to improve connectivity between Ennore and Chennai Port.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasimedu Chennai Port Trust storage units Chennai Fishing Harbour EMRIP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp