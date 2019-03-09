Rs 1 lakh solatium for kin of 35 cops, 5 others

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday offered his condolences to the police personnel who lost their lives due to illness and people who died in accidents across the State. The families of 35 police personnel and five other victims were provided with a solatium of Rs 1 lakh, said a statement.

In one of the accidents that took place near Mahabalipuram, D Nagaraj drowned when the boat in which he ventured for his daily catch, capsized at sea. B Amaravathy of Cheyyur lost her life when a government bus plying to Pondicherry, crushed her to death. Two of the accidents took place in Kanchipuram and the other in Villupuram.